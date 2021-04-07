Fire Weather Watch 040821

CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .West winds will increase mid to late afternoon on Thursday across most of southern New Mexico as surface low pressure develops over northeast New Mexico, but the strongest winds are expected across the lowlands mainly from the Rio Grande Valley west. Combined with very low relative humidities, critical fire conditions are likely. Winds will also increase over zone 110, but at this time look to remain just below criteria.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

323 AM MDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 111 AND 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday

afternoon through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone 112

mainly west of the Organ and San Andres Mountains.

* WIND...West winds 20 to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.