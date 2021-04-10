Red Flag Warning 041021

CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .Westerly winds across portions west of the Rio Grande intensify this afternoon as a surface low develops over western New Mexico. The strongest winds are expected in the southern portions of the Gila region and the southwest deserts this afternoon and early this evening. Also humidity continues to be below 10 percent. Thus, critical fire weather conditions are expected today.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

250 AM MDT Sat Apr 10 2021

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 110 AND 111...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this

afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA... New Mexico fire weather zones 110 and 111.

* WIND...20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.