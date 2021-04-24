Fire Weather Watch for Monday 042621

CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR MONDAY... .Increasing winds and very dry conditions will make for critical fire weather on Monday. Winds of 20 to 25 MPH with gusts over 35 MPH and min RH values near 10 percent will lead to a high fire danger. The strongest winds will be across Southwest and South Central New Mexico, while critical conditions will be more confined to the higher elevations of El Paso and Hudspeth Counties. Dry and susceptible fuels will be especially prone to rapid and uncontrollable fire growth.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113

CAPITAN AND SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS/LINCOLN NF/LNZ-

TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 055

EL PASO COUNTY-TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 056

HUDSPETH COUNTY-

132 PM MDT Sat Apr 24 2021

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday

morning through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and South-Central New Mexico including

Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113, and Far West Texas

fire weather zones 055 and 056.

* WIND...West-Southwest 20 to 25 with gusts to 35 MPH.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT...Much of Southwest New Mexico, the Gila National

Forest, and Rio Grande Valley.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.