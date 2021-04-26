Wind Advisory today 042621

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Central Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Alamogordo, Tularosa,

White Sands National Park, Mescalero, Timberon, and Mountain Park

318 AM MDT Mon Apr 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south-central and southwestern New Mexico.

* WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon and early evening hours. Some of this dust may reduced

visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.