Fire Weather Watch for Sunday, 050221



CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ON SUNDAY... .A potent upper level system will combine with a strong surface system to produce gusty winds across the region. Windy and very dry conditions will make for critical fire weather on Sunday across all of south central New Mexico and Far West Texas. Winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph and min RH values near 10 percent will lead to high fire danger. Dry and susceptible fuels will be especially prone to rapid and uncontrollable fire growth.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113

CAPITAN AND SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS/LINCOLN NF/LNZ-

TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 055

EL PASO COUNTY-TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 056

HUDSPETH COUNTY-

321 AM MDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDDAY SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday

morning through Sunday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and South-Central New Mexico Fire

weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113, and Far West Texas fire

weather zones 055 and 056.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 with gusts up to 40 MPH.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.