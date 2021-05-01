Wind Advisory 050221

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Central Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-Western El Paso County-

Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Crow Flats,

Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, Upper Valley, Cornudas,

Dell City, Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock,

Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs

525 AM MDT Sat May 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Southern New Mexico and parts of portions of far west

Texas.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely and could result in

visibilities being reduced below 5 miles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.