Fire Weather Watch for Saturday 052221

Critical fire weather for the Gila on Saturday... .Min RH values will be in the the lower teens with winds 20 to 25 mph, which will lead to critical fire weather conditions on Saturday afternoon. The winds will be the strongest along mountain gaps and exposed ridge lines.

NEW.KEPZ.FW.A.0015.210522T1700Z-210523T0300Z/

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

127 PM MDT Thu May 20 2021

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 110...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday

morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.

* WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 with gust up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT...is located above 6000ft.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.