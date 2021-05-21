Red Flag Warning Saturday 052221

Critical fire weather for southwestern New Mexico on Saturday... .Min RH values will be in the the lower teens with winds 20 to 25 mph, which will lead to critical fire weather conditions on Saturday afternoon. The winds will be the strongest along mountain gaps and exposed ridge lines.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

617 AM MDT Fri May 21 2021

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR

DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY AFTERNOON WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE

111...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM

MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111.

* WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 with gust up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...There is a slight chance for afternoon and

evening thunderstorms. A few storms could produce some dry

lightning or gusty outflow winds.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.