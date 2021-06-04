Fire Weather Watch 060521
Critical fire weather Southwest New Mexico on Saturday... .Min RH values will be in the single digits to lower teens with winds 20 to 25 mph, which will lead to critical fire weather conditions on Saturday afternoon and early evening.
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110
SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111
SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-
608 AM MDT Fri Jun 4 2021
FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 110 AND 111...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday
afternoon through Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110. Fire weather zone 111.
* WIND...Northwest winds 20 to 25 with gust up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Slight chance, greatest over the Gila
Wilderness.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.