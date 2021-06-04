Fire Weather Watch 060521

Critical fire weather Southwest New Mexico on Saturday... .Min RH values will be in the single digits to lower teens with winds 20 to 25 mph, which will lead to critical fire weather conditions on Saturday afternoon and early evening.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

608 AM MDT Fri Jun 4 2021

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 110 AND 111...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday

afternoon through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110. Fire weather zone 111.

* WIND...Northwest winds 20 to 25 with gust up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...Slight chance, greatest over the Gila

Wilderness.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.