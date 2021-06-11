Heat Advisory Saturday noon to Sunday midnight 0612-1321

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Sierra County Lakes-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, and Spaceport

208 PM MDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 105 to 107 expected for much of

the area in the advisory.

* WHERE...New Mexico Bootheel and Sierra County.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme heat will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.