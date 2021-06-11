Heat Advisory Saturday noon to Sunday midnight 0612-1321
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Sierra County Lakes-
Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,
Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,
Truth Or Consequences, Derry, and Spaceport
208 PM MDT Fri Jun 11 2021
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 105 to 107 expected for much of
the area in the advisory.
* WHERE...New Mexico Bootheel and Sierra County.
* WHEN...From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme heat will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.