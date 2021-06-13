Heat Advisory extended to Monday midnight 0613-1521
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,
Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, and Columbus
203 PM MDT Sun Jun 13 2021
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 104 to 106 expected for much of
the area in the advisory.
* WHERE...For Luna, Hidalgo and southern Grant counties in
southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Monday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme heat will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.