Heat Advisory 0619-062021- 1

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Deming, Columbus,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss,

Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

854 PM MDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 104 to 106.

* WHERE...The lowlands of South-Central and Southwest New Mexico,

and the Rio Grande Valley of Texas including the El Paso Metro.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Sunday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.