Heat Advisory - 0619-062021-part 2

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard,

Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Hillsboro,

and Winston

854 PM MDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 102 for elevations of 6500 to 8000

feet. Temperatures 95 to 97 above 8000 feet.

* WHERE...Gila Wilderness of Grant County and surrounding areas.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat as this level is unusual for these

altitudes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.