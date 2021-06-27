Heavy rainfall predicted today 062721
Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-
Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-
Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard,
Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg,
Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,
Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences,
Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,
Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa,
White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,
White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero, Timberon,
Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill,
Pinon, Sacramento, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss,
Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,
Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,
and Indian Hot Springs
108 AM MDT Sun Jun 27 2021
...HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE...
Moisture is increasing behind a cold front expected to reach the
Arizona border this morning. This increased moisture along with an
upper-level system is expected to bring widespread showers and
thunderstorms to the area this afternoon and evening. Most
locations will see 0.25 to 0.50 inch of rainfall with mountains
seeing up to an inch by Monday morning. A few areas, however,
could see rainfall in excess of 2 inches with flash flooding
possible. Thunderstorm chances will continue daily for the week
ahead, which could increase the flash flood threat with time.
Continue to monitor the weather today and this week for possible
flood watches and warnings. If you encounter a flooded roadway,
turn around, do not drown. If planning outdoor activities, have a
way to monitor the weather. Do not set up camp in arroyos or other
low lying areas. Areas near recent fires will also be more
susceptible to flash flooding.