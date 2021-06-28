Flash Flood warning extended through Tuesday morning 0628-2921

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern

Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern

Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-

Southern Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El

Paso County-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Southern

Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western

Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Indian Hot Springs, Spaceport, Winston, Gila

Hot Springs, Derry, Sierra Blanca, Sunland Park, Vado, Fort Bayard,

Alamogordo, Fabens, Fort Bliss, Hatch, Truth Or Consequences,

Columbus, Lake Roberts, Hillsboro, West El Paso, Socorro, Upper

Valley, Cliff, Grant County Airport, East and Northeast El Paso,

Loma Linda, Hurley, Chaparral, Tularosa, Faywood, White Sands Range

Headquarters, Buckhorn, Mimbres, Las Cruces, White Sands National

Park, Hueco Tanks, Fort Hancock, Kingston, Deming, Silver City,

Garfield, Mule Creek, Orogrande, Radium Springs, Tornillo, and

Downtown El Paso

1206 AM MDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has expanded

the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of New Mexico and southwest

Texas, including the following areas, in New Mexico, Central

Tularosa Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Northern Dona Ana

County, Sierra County Lakes, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla

Valley, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila

Highlands/Black Range, Southern Tularosa Basin, Southwest

Desert/Mimbres Basin and Upper Gila River Valley. In southwest

Texas, Eastern/Central El Paso County, Northern Hudspeth

Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El

Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern

Hudspeth County, Southern Hudspeth Highlands and Western El Paso

County.

* Through late tonight

* Thunderstorms will continue to develop through Tuesday morning. An

additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible over these areas, and

as much as 5 inches could fall in a few places. Areas near recent

burn scars are particularly sensitive to flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to

Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You

should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should

Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.