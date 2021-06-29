Flash flood watch extended 0629-3021

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres

Valley-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana

County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento

Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below

7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso

County-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El

Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth

County-

Including the cities of Indian Hot Springs, Spaceport, Winston,

Cornudas, Derry, Sierra Blanca, Sunland Park, Vado, Fort Bayard,

Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, Mescalero, Hatch, Fabens, Truth Or

Consequences, Apache Summit, Columbus, Salt Flat, Mayhill, Lake

Roberts, Sacramento, Timberon, Sunspot, Hillsboro, West El Paso,

Socorro, Mountain Park, Grant County Airport, East and Northeast El

Paso, Dell City, Loma Linda, Hurley, Chaparral, Tularosa, Fort

Bliss, Faywood, White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Mimbres,

Las Cruces, White Sands National Park, Hueco Tanks, Pinon, Fort

Hancock, Kingston, Deming, Silver City, Garfield, Upper Valley,

Orogrande, Radium Springs, Tornillo, and Downtown El Paso

109 AM MDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6AM WEDNESDAY...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the

following areas, in New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, East

Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Eastern Black Range

Foothills, Northern Dona Ana County, Otero Mesa, Sacramento

Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra County Lakes, Southern Dona Ana

County/Mesilla Valley, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley,

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southern Tularosa Basin,

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin and West Slopes Sacramento

Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest Texas, Eastern/Central El

Paso County, Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Rio

Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio

Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County, Salt Basin, Southern

Hudspeth Highlands and Western El Paso County.

* Through late tonight

* Scattered rain showers will remain in place through early

Wednesday morning. Additional rain totals of 1/2 inch to 1.5

inches of rain will be possible along will locally higher amounts

over the Sacramento Mountains.

* Areas that have already received heavy rainfall will be

particularly prone to flash flooding, including the El Paso Metro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to

Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You

should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should

Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.