Flash Flood watch extended 0630-070121

Heavy Rain Threat Continues Into Thursday... .Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday as a more monsoon-like pattern gets established. The heavy rain threat remains over the lowlands east of the Divide through this evening, but heavy rain is expected again Thursday over the mountains where flash flooding will remain a threat.

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Hillsboro, Winston, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park,

Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon,

and Sacramento

216 PM MDT Wed Jun 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico,

including the following areas, in south central New Mexico,

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento

Mountains Above 7500 Feet, and West Slopes Sacramento

Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern

Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley,

and Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range.

* Through Thursday afternoon

* Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible across areas

where the soil is saturated. As a result any significant

rainfall across these areas could lead to additional flash

flooding through Thursday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.