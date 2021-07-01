Flash flood watch extended to midnight 07-121

Heavy Rain Threat Continues in Area Mountains Through This Evening... .Showers and thunderstorms will develop once again this afternoon as a more monsoon-like pattern gets established. While locally heavy rain is possible areawide, the greatest threat for flash flooding will be over the Sacramento Mountains and the Gila region.

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Hillsboro, Winston, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park,

Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon,

and Sacramento

127 PM MDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico,

including the following areas, in south central New Mexico,

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento

Mountains Above 7500 Feet, and West Slopes Sacramento

Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern

Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley,

and Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range.

* Until midnight MDT tonight

* Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely over the

Sacramento Mountains, Black Range, and Gila Wilderness this

afternoon and evening. Heavy rains are possible across areas

where the soil is saturated. As a result any significant

rainfall across these areas could lead to additional flash

flooding today.

* Areas that have already received heavy rainfall will be

particularly prone to flash flooding, including the east

slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.