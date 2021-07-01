  • Home
  Flash flood watch extended to midnight 07-121

Flash flood watch extended to midnight 07-121

Weather

flash flood watch extended 070121Heavy Rain Threat Continues in Area Mountains Through This Evening... .Showers and thunderstorms will develop once again this afternoon as a more monsoon-like pattern gets established. While locally heavy rain is possible areawide, the greatest threat for flash flooding will be over the Sacramento Mountains and the Gila region.

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Hillsboro, Winston, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park,
Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon,
and Sacramento
127 PM MDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico,
including the following areas, in south central New Mexico,
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento
Mountains Above 7500 Feet, and West Slopes Sacramento
Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern
Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley,
and Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range.

* Until midnight MDT tonight

* Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely over the
Sacramento Mountains, Black Range, and Gila Wilderness this
afternoon and evening. Heavy rains are possible across areas
where the soil is saturated. As a result any significant
rainfall across these areas could lead to additional flash
flooding today.

* Areas that have already received heavy rainfall will be
particularly prone to flash flooding, including the east
slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

