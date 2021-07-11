Severe Thunderstorm Watch 071121
The National Weather Service Has Issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch
373 in Effect until 10 PM MDT This Evening for the Following
Areas
in New Mexico This Watch Includes 6 Counties
in South Central New Mexico
Dona Ana Otero Sierra
in Southwest New Mexico
Grant Hidalgo Luna
in Texas This Watch Includes 2 Counties
in Western Texas
El Paso Hudspeth
This Includes the Cities of Alamogordo, Animas, Antelope Wells,
Cliff, Clint, Deming, El Paso, Elephant Butte, Fort Hancock,
Gage, Gila, Gila Hot Springs, Kingston, Lake Roberts, Las Cruces,
Lordsburg, Mcnary, Pinos Altos, Road Forks, Rodeo, Sierra Blanca,
Silver City, Soccoro, Truth or Consequences, and Tyrone.