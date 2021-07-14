Flash Flood Watch 071421

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern

Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River

Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-Eastern

Black Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Grant County Airport,

Hurley, Gila Hot Springs, Lake Roberts, Cloverdale, Animas,

Kingston, Winston, Fort Bayard, Silver City, Faywood, Buckhorn,

Lordsburg, Mimbres, Mule Creek, Red Rock, Hachita, Hillsboro,

Virden, and Cliff

1218 PM MDT Wed Jul 14 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest New Mexico, including

the following areas, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of

the Bootheel, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern

Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River

Valley, Uplands of the Bootheel and Upper Gila River Valley.

* From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* Thunderstorms are expected to develop early afternoon and continue

into the late evening hours. Local amounts of 1 to 2 inches will

be possible resulting in rapid runoff and the potential for flash

flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.