Flash flood watch through early Tuesday morning 0815-1721

Abundant moisture coupled with an incoming upper level trough will bring more heavy rain chances for the area Monday afternoon. The highest chance for heavy precipitation seems to be located in the Gila region. Any showers or thunderstorms that do form will be very efficient rain makers and will be slow moving leading to isolated flooding. Additionally, due to over saturated soils from previous heavy rainfall, many areas over the lowlands will be sensitive to any accumulating precipitation which will quickly lead to flash flooding.

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern

Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River

Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest

Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County

Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla

Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-West Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above

7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero

Mesa-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-Northern

Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth

Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth

Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Indian Hot Springs, Spaceport, Winston,

Cornudas, Gila Hot Springs, Derry, Sierra Blanca, Animas, Antelope

Wells, Vado, Fort Bayard, Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, Mescalero, Hatch,

Fabens, Tornillo, Hillsboro, Virden, Cloverdale, Columbus, Salt

Flat, Mayhill, Lake Roberts, Radium Springs, Sacramento, Timberon,

Sunspot, Truth Or Consequences, West El Paso, Apache Summit, Pinon,

Mountain Park, Upper Valley, Cliff, Grant County Airport, East and

Northeast El Paso, Dell City, Loma Linda, Hurley, Chaparral,

Tularosa, Fort Bliss, Faywood, White Sands Range Headquarters,

Buckhorn, Crow Flats, Mimbres, Las Cruces, White Sands National

Park, Hueco Tanks, Lordsburg, Fort Hancock, Kingston, Deming, Silver

City, Garfield, Socorro, Mule Creek, Orogrande, Red Rock, Hachita,

Sunland Park, and Downtown El Paso

316 PM MDT Sun Aug 15 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the

following areas, in New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, East

Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Eastern Black Range

Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Northern Dona Ana County,

Otero Mesa, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra County

Lakes, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley, Southern Gila

Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range,

Southern Tularosa Basin, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley,

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel, Upper

Gila River Valley and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500

Feet. In southwest Texas, Eastern/Central El Paso County, Northern

Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern

El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern

Hudspeth County, Salt Basin, Southern Hudspeth Highlands and

Western El Paso County.

* Through late Monday night.

* The threat for flash flooding through this evening will be minimal

and will mainly be confined to areas near the International

Border. Starting Monday afternoon, as the next upper level trough

moves in, storms will start to develop over the higher terrain in

the afternoon and will begin to push into the lowlands by the

evening hours. Due to recent heavy rains, flash flooding will

continue to be a possibility as some storms will be capable 1-2"

of rainfall in an hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.