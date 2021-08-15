Flash flood watch through early Tuesday morning 0815-1721
Abundant moisture coupled with an incoming upper level trough will bring more heavy rain chances for the area Monday afternoon. The highest chance for heavy precipitation seems to be located in the Gila region. Any showers or thunderstorms that do form will be very efficient rain makers and will be slow moving leading to isolated flooding. Additionally, due to over saturated soils from previous heavy rainfall, many areas over the lowlands will be sensitive to any accumulating precipitation which will quickly lead to flash flooding.
316 PM MDT Sun Aug 15 2021
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the
following areas, in New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, East
Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Eastern Black Range
Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Northern Dona Ana County,
Otero Mesa, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra County
Lakes, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley, Southern Gila
Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range,
Southern Tularosa Basin, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley,
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel, Upper
Gila River Valley and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500
Feet. In southwest Texas, Eastern/Central El Paso County, Northern
Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern
El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern
Hudspeth County, Salt Basin, Southern Hudspeth Highlands and
Western El Paso County.
* Through late Monday night.
* The threat for flash flooding through this evening will be minimal
and will mainly be confined to areas near the International
Border. Starting Monday afternoon, as the next upper level trough
moves in, storms will start to develop over the higher terrain in
the afternoon and will begin to push into the lowlands by the
evening hours. Due to recent heavy rains, flash flooding will
continue to be a possibility as some storms will be capable 1-2"
of rainfall in an hour.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.