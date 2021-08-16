Several arroyo and small stream advisories have been issued today for Grant County 081621

[Editor's Note: The Beat figures that its readers know when it's raining and have enough sense not to drive into running water. More advisories are likely to come. Stay safe. As the notices say: "Turn around; Don't drown."]

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for...

West Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico...

Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Lake Roberts, Gila Hot Springs, Pinos Altos, Fierro, Mimbres, Camp

Thunderbird, Cooney, Copperas Vista, Sapillo Creek Valley and

Upper Mimbres Valley.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.