Flash flood watch 082921

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern

Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Eastern Black Range Foothills-West

Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains

Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Kingston, Gila Hot Springs, Fort Bayard,

Cloudcroft, Hillsboro, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Lake Roberts,

Sacramento, Timberon, Sunspot, Mountain Park, Winston, Cliff, Grant

County Airport, Hurley, Faywood, Buckhorn, Mimbres, Pinon, Silver

City, Mule Creek, and Mescalero

440 AM MDT Sun Aug 29 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central New Mexico and

southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south

central New Mexico, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500

Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico,

Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres

Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and Upper Gila River

Valley.

* From Noon MDT today through this evening.

* Increasing Gulf moisture is filtering in through the area allowing

for mountain storms this afternoon. Storm motions will be slow and

soils in this region are saturated from previous rainfall. Flash

Flooding is probable in these areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.