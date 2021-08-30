Flash flood watch Tuesday night into Wednesday night 0831-090121

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern

Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River

Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest

Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Winston, Gila Hot Springs, Animas, Antelope

Wells, Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Virden, Cloverdale, Columbus, Lake

Roberts, Cliff, Grant County Airport, Hurley, Faywood, Buckhorn,

Mimbres, Lordsburg, Kingston, Deming, Silver City, Mule Creek, Red

Rock, and Hachita

1244 PM MDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest New Mexico, including

the following areas, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of

the Bootheel, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern

Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River

Valley, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel

and Upper Gila River Valley.

* From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

* Increasing moisture associated with Nora will begin to overspread

the area starting late Tuesday across the Bootheel before

spreading north and east throughout the day Wednesday reaching to

near the Rio Grande by late Wednesday. Areas of 1 to 3 inches will

be possible with locally higher totals. Thus, flash flooding will

be possible for some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.