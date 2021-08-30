Flash flood watch Tuesday night into Wednesday night 0831-090121
Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern
Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River
Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest
Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Winston, Gila Hot Springs, Animas, Antelope
Wells, Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Virden, Cloverdale, Columbus, Lake
Roberts, Cliff, Grant County Airport, Hurley, Faywood, Buckhorn,
Mimbres, Lordsburg, Kingston, Deming, Silver City, Mule Creek, Red
Rock, and Hachita
1244 PM MDT Mon Aug 30 2021
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest New Mexico, including
the following areas, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of
the Bootheel, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern
Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River
Valley, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel
and Upper Gila River Valley.
* From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.
* Increasing moisture associated with Nora will begin to overspread
the area starting late Tuesday across the Bootheel before
spreading north and east throughout the day Wednesday reaching to
near the Rio Grande by late Wednesday. Areas of 1 to 3 inches will
be possible with locally higher totals. Thus, flash flooding will
be possible for some locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.