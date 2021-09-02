NM DOT reports difficult driving conditions on NM 174 090221
Glenwood, NM. September 2, 2021. The NM Department of Transportation is reporting difficult driving conditions and water running on NM Highway 174. The Gila National Forest, Glenwood Ranger District is leaving the Catwalk Recreation Area which includes the Whitewater Picnic Area and Catwalk Trail #207 open to foot traffic. Parking along the road is extremely limited, so you may want to reconsider your holiday weekend plans.
This area is subject to flash flooding, so we recommend extreme caution and not entering if the area is flooded. With monsoon season and predicted rain, there is a high probability of this occurring again in the future.
For updated information on New Mexico roadways, you may access http://nmroads.com/.