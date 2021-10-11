High Wind Watch 101221
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, and Winston
337 AM MDT Mon Oct 11 2021
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Most of southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may develop across the
southern lowlands. Driving conditions may be adversely
impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.