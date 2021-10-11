High wind warning in Bootheel of NM 101221
HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...The Bootheel of New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may develop across parts of
the area. Driving conditions may be adversely impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.