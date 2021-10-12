Hard Freeze Warning 2 -101321

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, and Grant County Airport

306 PM MDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...The Gila Region of SW New Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT

Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.