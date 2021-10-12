Hard Freeze Warning 2 -101321
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, and Grant County Airport
306 PM MDT Tue Oct 12 2021
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...The Gila Region of SW New Mexico.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT
Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.