Wind Advisory today through Friday afternoon 1209-121021

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-

Southern Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood,

Grant County Airport, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero, Timberon,

Mountain Park, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss,

Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,

Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

200 PM MST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Luna, Dona Ana, portions of Sierra and Otero counties,

and far southeast portions of Grant county in south-central New

Mexico. In addition, El Paso and Hudspeth counties in far west

Texas.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to occur

during the late morning to early afternoon hours. Isolated light

rain showers are also possible during the morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects and any holiday

decoration you may have outside..