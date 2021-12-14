date corrected-extended time: High Wind Warning 1214-121521

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, and Winston

456 AM MST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TONIGHT TO 11 AM MST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 60

mph expected.

* WHERE...Mostly over the upper slopes and ridges of the Black

Range and the downwind eastern slopes.

* WHEN...From 11 p.m. tonight to 11a.m. MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds could topple trees,

cause power interruptions, and blow about loose outdoor objects,

even causing damage to light structures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.