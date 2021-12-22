High Wind Watch Friday 122421

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

and Fort Bayard

308 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible. Peak winds will occur Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...Mostly over the upper slopes and ridges of the Black

Range and the downwind eastern slopes..

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds could topple trees,

cause power interruptions, and blow about loose outdoor

objects, even causing damage to light structures..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.