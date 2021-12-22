High Wind Watch Friday 122421
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
and Fort Bayard
308 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible. Peak winds will occur Friday afternoon.
* WHERE...Mostly over the upper slopes and ridges of the Black
Range and the downwind eastern slopes..
* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds could topple trees,
cause power interruptions, and blow about loose outdoor
objects, even causing damage to light structures..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.