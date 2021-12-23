High Wind warning tonight through tomorrow evening 1223-2421

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM

MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible,

especially on the highest peaks. Peak winds will occur Friday

afternoon.

* WHERE...Mostly over the upper slopes and ridges of the Black

Range and the downwind eastern slopes..

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds could topple trees,

cause power interruptions, and blow about loose outdoor objects,

even causing damage to light structures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.