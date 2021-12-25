High Wind Warning 122621
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
and Fort Bayard
326 PM MST Sat Dec 25 2021
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are
expected.* WHERE...The high elevations, upper slopes, exposed peaks and
ridges, and east slopes of the Black Range.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west/southwesterly winds could blow
around unsecured objects and holiday decorations. Tree limbs
could be blown down. Possible damage to light structures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.