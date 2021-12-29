Winter Storm Watch beginning 123021
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, and Cloudcroft
332 PM MST Wed Dec 29 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible for areas above 7,500 feet. 3 to 6 inches
possible for areas between 6 to 7500 feet, with under 3"
expected below 6000 ft. Winds could gust as high as 50 to 60
mph. Highest wind gusts will be possible late-afternoon Friday
and Saturday.
* WHERE...The higher terrain of south central and southwest New
Mexico.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may produce blowing and
drifting snow, and create poor visibilities..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.