Winter Storm Watch beginning 123021

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, and Cloudcroft

332 PM MST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches possible for areas above 7,500 feet. 3 to 6 inches

possible for areas between 6 to 7500 feet, with under 3"

expected below 6000 ft. Winds could gust as high as 50 to 60

mph. Highest wind gusts will be possible late-afternoon Friday

and Saturday.

* WHERE...The higher terrain of south central and southwest New

Mexico.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may produce blowing and

drifting snow, and create poor visibilities..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.