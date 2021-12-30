Winter Storm Watch time changed 123121 - 010122
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Hillsboro, Mescalero,
Timberon, Mayhill, and Sacramento
220 PM MST Thu Dec 30 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 6
inches possible by Saturday afternoon between 6,000 and 7,500
feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph, creating areas of
reduced visibilities in blowing and drifting snow on Saturday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel
delays are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.