Winter Storm Watch time changed 123121 - 010122

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Hillsboro, Mescalero,

Timberon, Mayhill, and Sacramento

220 PM MST Thu Dec 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 6

inches possible by Saturday afternoon between 6,000 and 7,500

feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph, creating areas of

reduced visibilities in blowing and drifting snow on Saturday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel

delays are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.