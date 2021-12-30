Winter Storm watch from late tonight 123021 through 010121 afternoon
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, and Cloudcroft
220 PM MST Thu Dec 30 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible for areas above 7,500
feet. Highest mountain peaks could see amounts up to 15".
Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, creating areas of reduced
visibilities in blowing and drifting snow on Saturday.
* WHERE...The higher terrain of south central and southwest New
Mexico.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel
delays are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel in
this area, carry an emergency kit in your car. For the latest
road conditions, dial 5 1 1.
[Editor's Note: I guess the prognosticators don't know when it's going to arrive or last until. Just look out your window!]