Winter Storm watch from late tonight 123021 through 010121 afternoon

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, and Cloudcroft

220 PM MST Thu Dec 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible for areas above 7,500

feet. Highest mountain peaks could see amounts up to 15".

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, creating areas of reduced

visibilities in blowing and drifting snow on Saturday.

* WHERE...The higher terrain of south central and southwest New

Mexico.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel

delays are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel in

this area, carry an emergency kit in your car. For the latest

road conditions, dial 5 1 1.

[Editor's Note: I guess the prognosticators don't know when it's going to arrive or last until. Just look out your window!]