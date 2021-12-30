Winter Storm warning 5 a.m. Friday 123121 to 5 p.m. Saturday 010122 - two maps, different timing



Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, and Cloudcroft

905 PM MST Thu Dec 30 2021



...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST

SATURDAY...



* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches in the Gila/Black Range and 8 to 14 inches in the

Sacramento Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 50 mph

throughout the period.



* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.



* WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will create considerable blowing snow

and low wind chill temperatures.





Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Mescalero, and Timberon

905 PM MST Thu Dec 30 2021



...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST

SATURDAY...



* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 50 mph throughout the

period.



* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.



* WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will create considerable blowing snow

and low wind chill temperatures.

