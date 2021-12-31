Wind Advisory 11 p.m. 123121 to 010122 - two maps - different wind speeds

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Hillsboro, Winston, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park,

Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon,

and Sacramento

141 PM MST Fri Dec 31 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...The mountains of southwest and south central New Mexico.

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-

Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-Western El Paso County-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso,

West El Paso, Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

Fort Bliss, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City,

Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

141 PM MST Fri Dec 31 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Southwest and south central New Mexico lowlands and far

west Texas.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds could blow around

unsecured objects and remaining holiday decorations. Tree limbs

could be blown down. Possible damage to weak structures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.