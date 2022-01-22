Wind Advisory today for portions of Grant and Hidalgo counties
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, and Virden
1111 AM MST Sat Jan 22 2022
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 40 mph with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Northern Hidalgo County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be along west slope
areas, canyons, ridgelines, and the Lordsburg Playa. Winds will
gradually subside this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.