  • Home
  • News
  • Weather
  • Near Critical to Critical Fire Weather Conditions on Tuesday 021522

Near Critical to Critical Fire Weather Conditions on Tuesday 021522

Weather

near critical fire weather 021522

NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON TUESDAY... .Min RH values will be in the single digits to lower teens on Tuesday as an upper level system approaches from the west. Winds will increase as a result during the midday and afternoon hours, with values 20 to 25 mph. These strong winds coupled with the very dry and moderately unstable air, in addition to above normal temperatures, will lead to critical fire weather on Tuesday afternoon. The worst conditions will likely be west of the Rio Grande, along with portions of the Sacramento mountains.

NMZ110>113-TXZ055-056-140700-
/O.NEW.KEPZ.FW.A.0001.220215T1700Z-220216T0300Z/
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110
SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111
SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113
CAPITAN AND SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS/LINCOLN NF/LNZ-
TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 055
EL PASO COUNTY-TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 056
HUDSPETH COUNTY-
114 PM MST Sun Feb 13 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDDAY TUESDAY THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from midday
Tuesday through Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112, and 113 in New
Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 and 056 in far west Texas.

* WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...7 to 14 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT...is located across fire weather zone 111 in New
Mexico.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top