Near Critical to Critical Fire Weather Conditions on Tuesday 021522

NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON TUESDAY... .Min RH values will be in the single digits to lower teens on Tuesday as an upper level system approaches from the west. Winds will increase as a result during the midday and afternoon hours, with values 20 to 25 mph. These strong winds coupled with the very dry and moderately unstable air, in addition to above normal temperatures, will lead to critical fire weather on Tuesday afternoon. The worst conditions will likely be west of the Rio Grande, along with portions of the Sacramento mountains.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113

CAPITAN AND SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS/LINCOLN NF/LNZ-

TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 055

EL PASO COUNTY-TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 056

HUDSPETH COUNTY-

114 PM MST Sun Feb 13 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDDAY TUESDAY THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from midday

Tuesday through Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112, and 113 in New

Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 and 056 in far west Texas.

* WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...7 to 14 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT...is located across fire weather zone 111 in New

Mexico.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.