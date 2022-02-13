Near Critical to Critical Fire Weather Conditions on Tuesday 021522
NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON TUESDAY... .Min RH values will be in the single digits to lower teens on Tuesday as an upper level system approaches from the west. Winds will increase as a result during the midday and afternoon hours, with values 20 to 25 mph. These strong winds coupled with the very dry and moderately unstable air, in addition to above normal temperatures, will lead to critical fire weather on Tuesday afternoon. The worst conditions will likely be west of the Rio Grande, along with portions of the Sacramento mountains.
NMZ110>113-TXZ055-056-140700-
/O.NEW.KEPZ.FW.A.0001.220215T1700Z-220216T0300Z/
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110
SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111
SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112
SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113
CAPITAN AND SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS/LINCOLN NF/LNZ-
TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 055
EL PASO COUNTY-TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 056
HUDSPETH COUNTY-
114 PM MST Sun Feb 13 2022
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDDAY TUESDAY THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from midday
Tuesday through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112, and 113 in New
Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 and 056 in far west Texas.
* WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 14 percent.
* HIGHEST THREAT...is located across fire weather zone 111 in New
Mexico.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.