Wind advisory tomorrow 021622
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-
Northern Dona Ana County-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport,
Garfield, Hatch, and Radium Springs
128 PM MST Tue Feb 15 2022
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Gila National Forest, Black Range, and much of Sierra
County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur mid-day
Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.