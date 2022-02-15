Wind advisory - Luna County 0215-1622

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Including the cities of Deming and Columbus

128 PM MST Tue Feb 15 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind

Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Luna County.* WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 PM MST this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST

Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility less than a quarter mile has

been reported near Columbus. Winds will decrease tonight before

increasing again late Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.