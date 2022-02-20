Fire Weather Watch 022122

ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON... .A passing trough will cause the winds to become breezy to marginally windy on Monday afternoon. The temperatures will be above the normal and the minimum relative humidity below 15% in the lowlands and above 15% in the mountains. As as result of this, fire weather conditions will become elevated to near critical in the lowlands Monday afternoon.

439 AM MST Sun Feb 20 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 055, 111, AND 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect Monday afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone 112.

Fire weather zone 055. This includes the southern New Mexico

lowlands and El Paso county and far west Texas.

* WIND...West southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph with gust up

to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.