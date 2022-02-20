Updated to Red Flag Warning 022122

ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON... .A passing trough will cause the winds to become breezy to marginally windy on Monday afternoon. The temperatures will be above the normal and the minimum relative humidity below 15% in the lowlands and above 15% in the mountains. As as result of this, fire weather conditions will become elevated to near critical in the lowlands Monday afternoon.

439 AM MST Sun Feb 20 2022

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MST MONDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM

MST Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone 112.

Fire weather zone 055. This includes the southern New Mexico

lowlands and El Paso county and far west Texas.

* WIND...West southwest winds between 25 to 30 mph with gust up to

40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.