High Wind Watch 022322

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Downtown El Paso,

West El Paso, and Upper Valley

424 AM MST Tue Feb 22 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE...The Gila Region, most of southwest and south central

New Mexico and parts of west El Paso.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will make driving hazardous,

especially along north/south running roads and highways. The

strong winds will also create area of blowing dust which will

cause quickly changing visibilities for motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.