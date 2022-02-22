High wind warning 022322

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Downtown El Paso,

West El Paso, and Upper Valley

715 PM MST Tue Feb 22 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Southwest and south central New Mexico including

portions of Sierra, Dona Ana, Luna, Hidalgo, and Grant Counties

and west El Paso County in far west Texas.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will make driving hazardous,

especially along north/south roads and highways. Areas of

blowing dust are also likely which will cause quickly changing

visibilities for motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a

safe location prior to the onset of winds