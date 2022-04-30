CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY AND SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... .A very dry air mass will remain in place. Coupled with critically dry fuels and increasing winds Sunday afternoon, critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of south-central New Mexico.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM
MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112, and 113.
* WIND...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gusts
to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.starts