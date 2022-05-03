CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... .As a dry airmass persists, and fuels continue to dry out, west winds will strengthen Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon as another system moves over the central Rockies. The strongest winds will be in the Gila Region Tuesday afternoon, with winds elsewhere remaining just under criteria. Critical fire weather conditions could still occasionally be seen in these areas as the air remains dry and fuels continue to dry out. Winds will strengthen area wide Wednesday afternoon with the strongest winds in the higher elevations of Grant, Sierra, and Otero Counties. A cold front will move through the area north to south Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it drier air. Winds will diminish a few hours after sunset both days. Overnight RH recoveries will be decent early Wednesday morning, but will be 10-20% lower early Thursday morning.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND BREEZY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 110... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7
PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 110...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to
10 PM MDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued
from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AREA...Grant County and western Sierra County, including the
Gila Wilderness.
* 20 FOOT WINDS...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.