CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... .As a dry airmass persists, and fuels continue to dry out, west winds will strengthen Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon as another system moves over the central Rockies. The strongest winds will be in the Gila Region Tuesday afternoon, with winds elsewhere remaining just under criteria. Critical fire weather conditions could still occasionally be seen in these areas as the air remains dry and fuels continue to dry out. Winds will strengthen area wide Wednesday afternoon with the strongest winds in the higher elevations of Grant, Sierra, and Otero Counties. A cold front will move through the area north to south Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it drier air. Winds will diminish a few hours after sunset both days. Overnight RH recoveries will be decent early Wednesday morning, but will be 10-20% lower early Thursday morning.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND BREEZY WINDS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 110... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7

PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 110...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to

10 PM MDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued

from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AREA...Grant County and western Sierra County, including the

Gila Wilderness.

* 20 FOOT WINDS...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.