CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR SATURDAY FOP LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... .A broad trough will move into the western U.S. this weekend and this trough will help generate some strong surface winds Saturday afternoon. These strong winds will combine with min RH's of 5 to 10% to create critical fire weather conditions for all of the region. RH recoveries at night will be poor, staying below 20% for much of the area. We will see an extended period of very dry and windy conditions for this weekend into the first of next week.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND STRONG WINDS

FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday

morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...For all of southwest and south central New

Mexico and far west Texas

* WIND...15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 12%

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.