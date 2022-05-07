Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-
Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,
Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,
Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Mescalero,
Timberon, Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit,
Mayhill, Pinon, and Sacramento
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southwest New Mexico, most of the Gila wilderness, Black
Range, and the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is possible over southern
zones along the International Border. Critical fire weather
conditions can be expected with a Red Flag also in effect.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.